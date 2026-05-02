First Warning Forecast: Skies clear overnight, warmer temperatures return Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, scattered showers linger along the coast. Clouds begin clearing after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be much brighter. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures trend warmer at the start of next week. Highs will be near 80 degrees for several days. Another round of showers and storms arrive on Thursday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar