First Warning Forecast: Smoky sunshine today, heat & storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hazy/smoky sunshine with reduced air quality today. Hot & humid this weekend with a building chance for storms. Several rain chances next week.

Another hazy day as wildfire smoke covers most of the Great Lakes, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic. Air Quality will be reduced to “Code Orange”, unhealthy for sensitive groups. Highs will top out near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100.

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A typical summer weekend with heat, humidity, and storms. Highs will warm to the mid 90s on Saturday with a heat index near 110. Scattered showers/storms are possible Saturday night. Strong to severe storms are possible.

A bigger chance for rain and storms moves in Sunday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will drop to the low 90s on Sunday, but it will still feel like the triple digits with the humidity.

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Not as hot but still humid next week with highs in the 80s and 90s. Expect several chances for showers/storms as an area of low pressure lingers over the Southeast.

Today: Hazy Sunshine. Highs near 90. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Code Orange)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching a tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, should be slow to occur during the next day or so while the system moves WNW. By this weekend, the system is forecast to move into a hostile environment, and further development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

An area of low pressure is forecast to form this weekend near Florida. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it meanders over the northeastern Gulf or moves slowly NE toward the coast of the southeastern United States early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

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Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR