First Warning Forecast: Snow moving in tonight, Wintry mix Saturday morning

*** Winter Storm Warning in in effect from Friday night to midday Saturday for the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula, most of the Southside, and inland NC.

*** Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Friday night to midday Saturday for Virginia Beach, most of the Albemarle, and parts of the Outer Banks.

Snow to kick off the weekend. Sunny skies and a small warmup early next week.

Cold again today, but not as windy. Highs will return to the upper 30s today with NW winds backing down through the day. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in by midday. Snow showers will move in from west to east after 8 pm.

Snow will continue for Saturday morning with sleet and rain mixing in for parts of the Southside and NE NC. Most of the area will see 1” to 4” of snow accumulation with the highest numbers for the Peninsulas and inland Virginia and the lowest numbers near the Albemarle Sound. Some ice accumulation is possible, mainly on the Southside and NE NC. Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with highs near 40.

We will see lots of sunshine for Sunday and early next week. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 40s to start next week. We will fall back to the 30s by midweek.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Snow moving in. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Wintry Mix, PM Sun. Highs near 40. Winds: NW 5-15

