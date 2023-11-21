First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Cooler and sunny for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy and windy for the midweek travel days. Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

Get ready for a messy day. Expect cloudy skies with rain building in through the day. Rain could be heavy at times with the risk for strong to severe storms. Localized flooding is possible and it will be windy, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid 60s today.

Rain will continue for Wednesday, especially in the morning to midday. It will still be breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will start in the mid 60s but fall to the low 60s and 50s by the afternoon to evening.

Expect lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 50s. Highs will stay in the 50s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Watching a small area of low pressure located over the central Caribbean Sea. Nearby dry air is forecast to prevent additional significant development of the system as it begins to drift slowly west during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic later today. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeast across the central subtropical Atlantic during the next few days. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week, as the system continues moving east followed by a turn northeast by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

