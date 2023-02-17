Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Much cooler tomorrow

Wx Rain 1.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - Hourly.png
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:57 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 04:57:34-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A soggy and windy end to the work week. Much cooler to start the weekend. Back to the 60s next week.

Rain will build in as a cold front moves through today. Showers will move in by mid-morning, with widespread rain through midday, and showers will move out late this afternoon to early evening. It will also be windy today, SW turning to NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s by midday but fall to the 50s by the late afternoon.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

Get ready for a cold Saturday! Temperatures will start in the low 30s Saturday morning with a wind chill in the low 20s. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds relaxing through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

ADI Temperature Forecast.png

We will take a step warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. We will warm back to the mid 60s early next week.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20 G30
Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Juniper, Alder, Elm)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

