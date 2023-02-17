First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy and windy end to the work week. Much cooler to start the weekend. Back to the 60s next week.

Rain will build in as a cold front moves through today. Showers will move in by mid-morning, with widespread rain through midday, and showers will move out late this afternoon to early evening. It will also be windy today, SW turning to NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s by midday but fall to the 50s by the late afternoon.

Get ready for a cold Saturday! Temperatures will start in the low 30s Saturday morning with a wind chill in the low 20s. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds relaxing through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

We will take a step warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. We will warm back to the mid 60s early next week.

Today: Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20 G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Alder, Elm)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

