First Warning Forecast: Soggy Friday, Building heat & humidity this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy end to the work week. Building heat and humidity this weekend.

Don’t forget your umbrella! Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers and an isolated storm possible. Highs will struggle to reach 80 but it will be more humid.

Getting warmer and more humid this weekend. Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday. With the building humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers/storms possible (20-30% chance).

Highs will reach the low 90s to start next week with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



