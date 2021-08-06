First Warning Forecast: Soggy Saturday, periods of heavy rain with a flood threat

First Warning Forecast:

An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

More clouds and a bigger rain chance will move in for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will linger in the low 80s. Rain could lead to instances of flash flooding, so a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 10pm Saturday night.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Skies will clear out and rain chances will drop. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week. Expect several days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will be low for the first half of the week.