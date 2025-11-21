First Warning Forecast: Soggy start to the weekend, much brighter finish

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, mostly cloudy conditions prevail. Lows will hover near 60. Scattered showers pass through overnight.

Saturday morning will be mainly dry but cloudy. Another round of rain will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Drier conditions return Saturday night.

Sunday will be much cooler and brighter. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. The sunshine lasts through Monday.

Rain chances return around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but we’ll see improvements by Thanksgiving.

