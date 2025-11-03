First Warning Forecast: Soggy start to the workweek, Sunshine through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week. Lots of sunshine through midweek. Highs in the 60s all week.

Widespread rain this morning, becoming more scattered by midday. Rain could be heavy at times with localized flooding possible. Clouds will clear out this afternoon to evening. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s today with a north wind at 10 to15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Much nicer tomorrow! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. It will still be a bit breezy but not as gusty as today.

Sunshine will continue through midweek. Highs will warm to the upper 60s on Wednesday then drop to the lower 60s on Thursday.

Today: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

