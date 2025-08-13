First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch, tracking Tropical Storm Erin

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, mostly cloudy conditions persist with the chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 80s with "feels like" temperatures in the mid 90s. Storms fade overnight but a few lingering showers will be possible Thursday morning.

Thursday will likely be our hottest day of the week with high temperatures near 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. There will be the chance for another round of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rain chances get lower over the weekend. The bright conditions return Saturday afternoon and throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 80s.

Tracking Tropical Storm Erin:

Erin is struggling to intensify due to its track over persistent sea surface temperatures and entrainment of dry stable air. It is expected to continue moving west into warmer waters where strengthening will be more conducive. By Sunday, Erin could reach major hurricane strength (category 3 or higher). A front is forecast to push the storm out to sea and away from the U.S. early next week.

There's a second area to watch near the Yucatan Peninsula. Some strengthening is possible later this week. It's forecast to move over land where it would ultimately fizzle out.

