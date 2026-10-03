First Warning Forecast: Soggy Sunday, big cooldown next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It's been a gloomy day across Hampton Roads. More clouds and rain are in the forecast on Sunday.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers Sunday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s.

The cloudy conditions stick around for the first part of Monday before some clearing occurs Monday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures struggle to reach above 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures moderate back to the mid 70s. More rain chances will be possible next weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar