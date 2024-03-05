First Warning Forecast: Some clearing today, Rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances this week. Highs in the 50s to 60s all week.

A gloomy morning with overcast skies, fog, and drizzle. Clouds will break up this afternoon with highs warming to the mid 60s. Winds will also relax through the day.

Rain returns on Wednesday. We could see another 1”+ of rainfall. Highs will reach the low 60s. Showers will linger into Thursday morning, but we should see some clearing by the afternoon. Highs near 60 on Thursday.

We will dip back into the 50s to finish up the work week with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain is set to move in to start the weekend. Saturday is looking like another soggy day with some showers spilling into Sunday morning. Highs will linger in the low 60s. The wind will kick up this weekend too.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

