First Warning Forecast: Some relief from the heat in sight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Monday morning will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. During the afternoon, scattered storm chances increase. Strong storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, damaging wind, and lightning. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

We’ll see another chance of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated showers linger Wednesday morning. Temperatures won’t be as hot on Wednesday, but it will still feel like the mid 90s.

Highs rebound back to the mid 90s by the end of the week with heat index values near 110 degrees.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar