First Warning Forecast: Staying sunny and cool, next rain chance

Dry and sunny conditions continue through the upcoming weekend.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s. The clear skies will last tonight, giving us good conditions for a much cooler set up. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures gradually get cooler through early next week.

Rain chances return as a potential coastal low develops. Scattered showers will be possible from the beginning through the middle of next week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Storm Melissa has begun reorganizing and is expected to intensify. The storm is to become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend. It’s forecast to reach major hurricane status and become a category 4 storm by early next week.

