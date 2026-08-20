First Warning Forecast: Storm chances Thursday evening, unsettled this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will reach the low 100s.

Scattered showers and storms will increase this evening. A level 2 out of 5 threat is in effect for most neighborhoods. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be likely.

Unsettled weather lingers through the start of the upcoming weekend. Drier conditions return early next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar