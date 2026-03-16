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First Warning Forecast: Storms exit tonight, cooler temps return

As storms exit with a strong cold front, we see another big drop in temperatures through the middle of the week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
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Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, strong storms exit the region with an approaching cold front. Once the front passes, skies clear and temperatures quickly drop. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday will be cool and sunny. Highs will be in the 40s. We stay in the 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures quickly rebound back to the 70s by the end of the week. Spring officially starts on Friday.

Isolated storms will be possible on Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures return next Monday.

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