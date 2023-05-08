First Warning Forecast: Storms to start the week, Severe threat Tuesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances to start the work week. Severe storm risk on Tuesday. Up and down temperatures from the 80s to the 60s and back again.

Warm today with highs in the mid 80s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms possible late this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

There is a bigger chance of rain and storms on Tuesday. Storms are most likely in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts. Highs will reach the upper 70s tomorrow.

WTKR News 3

Any leftover showers will move out and clouds will start to clear on Wednesday. It will be cooler and breezy with highs only in the upper 60s.

The warmer air returns for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday and the low 80s on Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain/Storms, Severe Threat. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

