First Warning Forecast: Storms Wednesday night, more rain Saturday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, scattered showers will pass through with an approaching cold front.

The rain will move out by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday afternoon will be mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, heading into the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives on Saturday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar