First Warning Forecast: Stormy start to the weekend, not as hot

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’ll see mainly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Shower chances increase Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

This weekend will be warm with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be highest Saturday morning through the afternoon. Isolated storms will still be possible on Sunday, but rain chances will be significantly lower.

Drier conditions return at the start of next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances return late next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar