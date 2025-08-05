First Warning Forecast: Stretch of cooler days continues, Humidity builds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool week with highs in the 80s. Building humidity through midweek. More showers and storms to end the week.

Nice again today with highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for August). We will see more clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a spotty shower possible.

Expect a mix of clouds again tomorrow with scattered showers. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week but the humidity will go up. Rain chances will increase as an area of low-pressure drifts closer to the Carolina coastline. There is the potential for some tropical development with this coastal low.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (Medium-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dexter is centered about 345 miles north of Bermuda and moving NE at 12 mph. A gradual turn toward the ENE is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected for the next day or so. Some re-strengthening is forecast in a couple of days as Dexter becomes an extratropical cyclone.

Watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend as the system moves generally WNW across the central tropical or subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form in a couple of days off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter part of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

