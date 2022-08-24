First Warning Forecast: Stuck in a pattern... warm, muggy, isolated storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm and muggy stretch continues with highs in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s. Several smaller chances for showers and storms this week.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm possible (20% chance), mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s.

The forecast will be very similar for Thursday. Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s.

Our rain and storm chances will go up (slightly) for Friday and the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms (30% chance). Highs will remain in the mid 80s and it will still be muggy.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized associated with a broad trough of low pressure located several hundred miles ESE of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days while it is forecast to move across the Windward Islands and into the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a day or two. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system late this week or over the weekend while it moves west at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

