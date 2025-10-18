First Warning Forecast: Subtle warm-up Sunday, shower chances return

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable and cool. Lows will be in the mid 50s underneath mostly clear skies.

Sunday morning will be sunny. More clouds build in throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. During the daytime we’ll be dry and warm, but rain chances increase overnight.

Showers fade before daybreak on Monday. Bright, sunny conditions return Monday afternoon. We have several nice days next week with mostly dry conditions.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A tropical wave located east of the Winward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and storms. Gradual development is possible over the next several days.By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM...40%

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located northeast of Bermuda. Further development is not expected.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...near 0%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar