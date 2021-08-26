First Warning Forecast: Summer heat presses on, heat index of 100+ Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Summer heat presses on… We'll start our Thursday with muggy temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with patchy fog possible inland. Highs will climb to the low 90s today, more than 5 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will be of 100+. Skies will feature sunshine to start with more of a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. A "pop up" storm will be possible this afternoon to early evening, but strong high pressure will keep most of us completely dry.

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the work week. Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to 100+. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for rain to end the week.

With little to no pattern change expected, small storm chances and above normal temperatures extend all the way into the upcoming weekend and early next week.