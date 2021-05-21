Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Summer-like temps in the 80s and 90s this weekend, mainly dry

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
wx thermometer
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 16:46:54-04

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Summer-like temps in the 80s and 90s this weekend, mainly dry...

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-50s. Winds will die down overnight allowing areas of dense fog to develop by early Saturday morning.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase slightly late Monday as a cold front crosses from north to south through the area. Temperatures will also cool down behind the front with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections