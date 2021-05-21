Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Summer-like temps in the 80s and 90s this weekend, mainly dry...

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-50s. Winds will die down overnight allowing areas of dense fog to develop by early Saturday morning.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase slightly late Monday as a cold front crosses from north to south through the area. Temperatures will also cool down behind the front with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s.