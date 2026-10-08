First Warning Forecast: Sunny & 80s Thursday, tracking Isaias

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a gorgeous afternoon ahead. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s Thursday.

We're mainly dry through the start of the weekend. Clouds will begin building in on Friday with overcast skies by Saturday.

The remnants of Isaias will move in starting on Sunday. Heavy rain could cause localized flash flooding; gusty wind and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Showers linger through the first part of Monday.

Drier conditions return by Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar