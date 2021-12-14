First Warning Forecast: Sunny again today, Warming to the 60s & 70s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up again this week… Bundle up! Temperatures are back in the 30s this morning. We will see lots of sunshine again today with highs in the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the 40s.

We will warm to the low 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry. The warmup will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with SW winds picking up. Highs will linger in the mid 60s on Friday with more clouds and an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. The biggest chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR