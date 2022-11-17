Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly to end the week, Freezing overnight

Posted at 4:35 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 04:35:08-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season.

A sunny but cold end to the work week. Chilly temperatures continue through the weekend and early next week.

More sunshine but even cooler today. Highs will struggle to hit 50 this afternoon, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, making it feel a bit cooler.

Lows will drop to the low 30s overnight to Friday morning. Many areas will see freezing temperatures, including the first freeze of the season for parts of the Southside and Northeastern NC.

Sunshine will continue for Friday with highs near 50 and lighter winds.

We are looking at a nice but chilly weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 and lows in the low to mid 30s. The sunshine and chilly temperatures continue for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15
Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

