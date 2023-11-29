Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, Showers to end the week

WX Mainly Clear.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:52 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 04:52:10-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A sunny and chilly midweek. Warming to the 60s this weekend. Tracking multiple rain chances starting Friday.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 20s for most spots. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, the coolest day (so far) this season. We will see lots of sunshine today and it will not be as windy as yesterday.

Day Planner - AM.png

Another cold start tomorrow morning, in the 20s. Warming to the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with building clouds.

Highs will climb to near 60 on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

This warmer but unsettled pattern will stick around through the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 60s. The biggest rain chance will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign