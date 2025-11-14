First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cool today, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cool today. Warming to the 70s this weekend with a small rain chance. Another cool stretch next week.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will try to reach 60 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Clouds will start to build in tonight with lows in the 40s.

A warming trend for the weekend. Highs will jump to the upper 60s on Saturday and to the low 70s on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible as a series of fronts track across the region. Winds will kick up again for Sunday, 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Cooler air will return for the next week. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s through the first half of the week. Tracking another chance for rain on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

