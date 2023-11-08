Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, Warm again tomorrow

Posted at 4:56 AM, Nov 08, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Up and down temperatures this week. Rain returns with a cold front Friday. Highs in the 50s this weekend.

Cooler today with more sunshine. Highs will dip to the low and mid 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will jump back to the upper 70s on Thursday and the SW wind will pick up again.

Showers are likely Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Friday.

Even cooler air settles in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with a spotty shower possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

