First Warning Forecast: Sunny & breezy today, Cooling trend to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooling to the 60s and lots of sunshine to end the week.

Nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, near normal for this time of year. A bit breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Thursday and the mid 60s on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days. The wind will gradually relax.

On the cooler side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very slim rain chances. Highs will remain in the mid 60s to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is centered about 305 miles SSW of Port Au Prince, Haiti and moving WNW at 7 mph. A decrease in forward speed and a gradual turn to the NW and NNW is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti later this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Melissa could become a hurricane on Thursday.

