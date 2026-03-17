First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and breezy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, chilly, and windy today. Chilly through midweek but warming up to end the week.

Leftover clouds should clear out early this morning, and we will see sunshine for most of the day. It will be chilly and windy with highs in the upper 40s and a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will roll back in tonight with lows falling into the low and mid 30s overnight.

WTKR News 3

Another chilly day tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

Temperatures will climb for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the mid 60s on Friday. That trend continues for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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