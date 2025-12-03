First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Snow chance on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and chilly today. Tracking a rain/snow chance for Friday.

Much cooler today with highs in the mid 40s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with calming winds.

We will warm to the low 50s tomorrow. Expect sunshine to start the day with building clouds.

Messy weather returns on Friday. A rain/snow mix is possible Friday morning with better snow chances inland. Precipitation will change to mostly rain by midday. The best chance for any snow accumulation with be from Williamsburg to Franklin and points west. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Friday.

A chilly weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds and a few rain showers are possible on Saturday. We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 30. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

