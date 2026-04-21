First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Warmer with showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cool day with highs in the 60s. Warming back to near 80 to end the week. A few showers on Wednesday, a bigger rain chance this weekend.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Highs will only reach the low 60s today, 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with lighter winds.

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Warmer air returns for the second half of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers in the afternoon to evening. Sunshine will return for Thursday with partly cloudy skies on Friday.

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A bigger chance of rain is expected this weekend as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop from the upper 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday.

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Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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