First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Warming to the 70s later this week

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 08:27:42-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warming trend this week. Several rain chances to end the work week and this weekend.

Another cold start this morning with most spots in the teens and 20s. We will climb to the mid 40s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will warm to the low 50s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. We will reach the mid 60s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

Temperatures will climb to near 70 on Thursday, 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and breezy conditions as south winds pick up 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph. Friday will be very similar with highs in the upper 60s, mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and breezy conditions.

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. Highs will drop to the 50s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
 

