First Warning Forecast: Sunny & chilly today, Warming trend this week

Posted at 4:51 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 04:51:08-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM Monday for most of the Southside and all of NE NC.

*** Freeze Warning from Midnight to 9 AM Tuesday for most of the Southside and all of NE NC.

Another cold start to the work week. A gradual warming trend to near 80 degrees. Tracking rain chances for Wednesday and Saturday.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are dropping to the 30s again. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in from time to time. Highs will only reach the upper 40s today (the coolest day of the week).

It will be cold again tomorrow morning with temperatures near freezing. We will take a step warming the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Wednesday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers.

The warming trend continues with highs reaching the mid 70s on Thursday and near 80 on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with SW winds ramping up. Rain is likely on Saturday as a cold front moves in.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

