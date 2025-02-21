Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cold, and windy today, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cold and windy end to the work week. Warming up through the weekend to next week.

Lots of sunshine today, but still cold and windy. Temperatures near 20 degrees this morning with a wind chill in the teens and single digits. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, but it will feel about 10 degrees colder with the wind, mainly NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Get ready for a nice weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday. The wind will also relax as we head into the weekend.

Even warmer next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next significant chance for rain is set to move in on Thursday with a cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

