First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cool again today, Warming up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunny and cool again today. A big warm up to end the week.

Another cool day. Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. Highs will return to the mid 60 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

The sunshine continues for Friday, and we start a warming trend. Highs will climb to the upper 70s to end the work week.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with strong SW winds.

It will still be warm for Easter Sunday with highs near 80. Expect partly cloudy skies, slim rain chances, and still a bit on the breezy side.

Our next rain chance is set to move in Monday to Tuesday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s behind the front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Pollen: High (Trees)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Medium

