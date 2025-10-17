First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cool, and breezy again today, Showers to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cool, and breezy to end the workweek. Warming back to the 70s this weekend. Next rain chance to end the weekend and kick off next week.

Lots of sunshine again today with highs in the low to mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy again today with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts near 20 mph. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight.

A nice weekend ahead with a warming trend. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Winds will relax Saturday but start to pick up again on Sunday as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will bring in our next chance for rain. As of now, showers are likely Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Today: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Watching a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves west toward the Windward Islands and Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is currently developing several hundred miles to the south of Nova Scotia, Canada. Some subtropical or tropical development could occur while the system moves over the Gulf Stream to the northeast of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

