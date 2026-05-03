First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cool, and breezy today, Warmer next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cool, and breezy today. Warming back to the 70s and 80s next week.

Skies will clear early this morning, and we will see sunshine for most of the day. It will still be cool and breezy with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

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Warmer air returns next week with highs climbing to the 70s and 80s. Highs will jump to the mid and upper 70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will climb to the low 80s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 70s (near normal) for the second half of the week.

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Looking ahead to another round of showers/storms late Wednesday to Thursday with a cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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