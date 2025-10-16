First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cool, showers to end the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be cool and bright. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will remain breezy with gusts close to 30 mph at times.

We cool off big time this evening. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. Friday morning will be chilly but sunny.

We hold off the rain chances through the start of the weekend. Saturday will be less cool with highs near 70. On Sunday, we’ll be back in the upper 70s.

A cold front approaches Sunday night. This will bring the chance of rain late Sunday and into early Monday morning.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

No tropical cyclone activity.

