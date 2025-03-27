Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cool today, Warming to the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunny and cooler again today, warming to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain to end the weekend and start next week.

Sunny and cool again today, but not as windy as yesterday. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s again, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Almost 15 degrees warmer tomorrow with highs climbing to the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a spotty shower possible. Winds will kick up a bit, mainly SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday, mainly later in the day. It will be breezy through the weekend with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

A bigger chance for rain and storms is set to move in with a cold front on Monday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Highs will drop from the upper 70s on Monday to the low 60s on Tuesday, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Trees, Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

