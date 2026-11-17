Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slow warming trend back into the 60s this week. Lots of sunshine through midweek. Tracking rain to end the week.

A chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today with mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

Warming to the low 60s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow. Highs will warm to the mid 60s to end the work week with more clouds building in.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our next chance for rain is setting up for Sunday to Monday with a cold front moving in from the west and an area of low pressure developing along the Southeast coast.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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