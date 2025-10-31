First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and windy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clear skies, cooler, and windy for Halloween. A stretch of days in the 60s. Rain to start next week.

Sunny, cool, and windy today. Highs will drop to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The weather looks good for trick or treating with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s and lighter winds both days. We will see lots of sunshine on Saturday and building clouds on Sunday.

Showers will move in late Sunday night to early Monday morning as an area of low pressure develops along the coast. Highs will linger in the 60s for most of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Hurricane Melissa moving away from Bermuda. On the forecast track, the center of Melissa is expected to move away from Bermuda this morning and pass south of the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Melissa is expected to become a strong post-tropical cyclone later today, with gradual weakening forecast over the weekend.

