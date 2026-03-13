First Warning Forecast: Sunny & cooler today, 60s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine and near normal temperatures to end the week. Highs in the 60s this weekend. Rain and storms return to start next week.

A much colder start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. The wind will be picking up through the day with gusts to 30 mph possible this afternoon.

Most of the weekend looks nice. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will warm to the upper 60s on Sunday with a SW wind picking up. Showers will move in late Sunday, mainly Sunday night.

A cold front is set to move through on Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will be windy on Monday, 15 to 25 to gusts to 30+ mph. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Monday, then fall to the 40s on Tuesday, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

