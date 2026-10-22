First Warning Forecast: Sunny, fall-like, and not as windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our fall-like stretch continues with highs in the 60s and low humidity.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. It will still be breezy today but not as strong or gusty as the past few days. We will see additional flooding risks near high tide times this morning and again this evening. Water levels are gradually going down as the coastal storm moves away from our coastline.

WTKR News 3

A few clouds will mix in the with sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Expect a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will linger in the mid 60s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect a slight warming trend to near 70 degrees early next week, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Sunny Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Manly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Josephine expected to move northeast away from the U.S. on Thursday. On the forecast track, Josephine should move away from the United States and remain south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast while Josephine remains a subtropical storm through early Thursday. Further strengthening is likely later Thursday, and Josephine could become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR