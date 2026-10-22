Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Sunny, fall-like, and not as windy

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. Still breezy but not as strong or gusty as the past few days. Highs in the mid 60s to end the week with a mix of sun &amp; clouds.
First Warning Forecast: Sunny, fall-like, and not as windy
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Chart - Highs 5 Day THU (3).png
Tide Times - Sewells Point.png
Posted
and last updated

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Our fall-like stretch continues with highs in the 60s and low humidity.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. It will still be breezy today but not as strong or gusty as the past few days. We will see additional flooding risks near high tide times this morning and again this evening. Water levels are gradually going down as the coastal storm moves away from our coastline.

Day Planner - AM.png

A few clouds will mix in the with sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Expect a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will linger in the mid 60s this weekend with a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Chart - Highs 5 Day THU (3).png

Expect a slight warming trend to near 70 degrees early next week, closer to normal for this time of year.

Today: Sunny Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15
Tonight: Manly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-15
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
Subtropical Storm Josephine expected to move northeast away from the U.S. on Thursday. On the forecast track, Josephine should move away from the United States and remain south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast while Josephine remains a subtropical storm through early Thursday. Further strengthening is likely later Thursday, and Josephine could become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane Stats Track.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast