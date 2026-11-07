First Warning Forecast: Sunny & seasonable conditions continue, cool days ahead

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunny and seasonable conditions stick around through most of next week.

We'll see high temperatures Sunday in the low to mid 60s.

Dry and sunny conditions last through Veterans Day on Wednesday. Rain chances will remain low.

Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will be possible on both days.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 50s next weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar