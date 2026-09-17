First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and a step warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step warmer with building humidity to end the week. Tracking bigger rain chances to start off next week.

Another nice day today, just taking a step warmer. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, warmer than yesterday and a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with light wind.

WTKR News 3

Warming to the upper 80s on Friday with more humidity. Look for clouds to build in with an isolated shower/storm possible as a cold front moves through the region.

The weekend looks nice. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will dip to the low 80s on Saturday and climb back to the mid/upper 80s on Sunday. There will be more humidity this weekend, but it won’t be as muggy as last weekend.

Bigger rain chances for the start of next week as a front moves in and stalls out across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching a small area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Environmental conditions could support some additional gradual development over the next few days while the system moves slowly west today, and then possibly turns south on Friday over the subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR