First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and even warmer to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week with highs near 90 by Friday. Tracking our next chance for rain moving in Sunday.

A cool start this morning but taking another step warming this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with light and variable wind.

WTKR News 3

Another step warmer for Friday with highs near 90. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow.

The hot air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies through most of the weekend. Our next chance for rain is set to move in later Sunday with a cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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