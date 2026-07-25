First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies Sunday, next severe weather threat Tuesday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies clear overnight; brighter conditions return Sunday. Another severe storm threat on Tuesday.

This evening, showers linger across coastal North Carolina. The rain clears out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s, near 70.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible inland, but conditions will be mostly dry.

An approaching cold front will bring isolated storm chances on Monday and scattered showers and storms Tuesday. The SPC has issued a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat for scattered storms on Tuesday afternoon. Strong storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar